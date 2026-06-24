Political Storm in Punjab: Calls for CM Mann's Resignation Amid Viral Video Controversy

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member and advocate, Bhagwant Singh Sialka, has called for decisive action regarding the purported viral video controversy involving Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Sialka advocates for an FIR against the CM, warning that the alleged misconduct could incite significant unrest in the state. He emphasizes the Governor's constitutional role to step in and advocates for amending the Constitution if necessary to address the situation.

In parallel, Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi demands immediate resignation and arrest of CM Mann. Meanwhile, CM Mann has labeled the footage as fake, asserting it's a political maneuver against him by the BJP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Mann claims forensic evaluations disprove the video’s authenticity, urging the public to draw their own conclusions.

Consequently, the controversy has escalated with Gurugram Police registering an FIR against individuals accused of fabricating a forensic report related to the viral video. The police detained two suspects who allegedly circulated false reports. Police investigations continue as opposition pressure mounts on CM Mann for clarity and accountability.