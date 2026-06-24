Political Storm in Punjab: Calls for CM Mann's Resignation Amid Viral Video Controversy

Amid allegations against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over a viral video allegedly showing Sikh Guru images desecration, political leaders demand strict action. SGPC member Bhagwant Singh Sialka and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi urge for FIR and resignation. CM Mann claims conspiracy, as police investigate forgery allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 17:13 IST
Political Storm in Punjab: Calls for CM Mann's Resignation Amid Viral Video Controversy
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Member and Advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member and advocate, Bhagwant Singh Sialka, has called for decisive action regarding the purported viral video controversy involving Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Sialka advocates for an FIR against the CM, warning that the alleged misconduct could incite significant unrest in the state. He emphasizes the Governor's constitutional role to step in and advocates for amending the Constitution if necessary to address the situation.

In parallel, Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi demands immediate resignation and arrest of CM Mann. Meanwhile, CM Mann has labeled the footage as fake, asserting it's a political maneuver against him by the BJP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Mann claims forensic evaluations disprove the video’s authenticity, urging the public to draw their own conclusions.

Consequently, the controversy has escalated with Gurugram Police registering an FIR against individuals accused of fabricating a forensic report related to the viral video. The police detained two suspects who allegedly circulated false reports. Police investigations continue as opposition pressure mounts on CM Mann for clarity and accountability.

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