Wimbledon Qualifying Disrupted by Automated Line Call Glitch

Play Was Suspended Briefly On All Courts At The Wimbledon Qualifying Tournament On Wednesday Because Of A Problem With The Automated Line Calling System Britains Dan Evans Had Just Lost The First Set Of His Match Against Australian Tristan Schoolkate On A Baking Hot Day At Roehampton When The Problem Arose Line Judges Were Abolished Last Year At Wimbledon For The First Time In The Tournaments History In Favour Of The Electronic System It Is Not The First Time This Week That The System Has Caused Problems

Play was temporarily halted during Wednesday's Wimbledon qualifying tournament due to malfunctions in the automated line calling system. The glitch emerged just after Britain's Dan Evans lost the first set against Australian Tristan Schoolkate amidst sweltering conditions at Roehampton.

Last year marked a historic change for Wimbledon, as line judges were replaced with an electronic system. However, the system has faced scrutiny after causing disruptions more than once this week, including on Monday.

The interruption was resolved with tournament organizers announcing that play would continue at 1145 GMT, striving to maintain the schedule despite technological challenges.