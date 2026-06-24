Wimbledon Qualifying Disrupted by Automated Line Call Glitch
Play at the Wimbledon qualifying tournament was briefly suspended due to issues with the automated line calling system. This interruption occurred as Dan Evans faced Australian Tristan Schoolkate. The event, devoid of line judges for the first time, experienced similar disruptions earlier in the week.
Play was temporarily halted during Wednesday's Wimbledon qualifying tournament due to malfunctions in the automated line calling system. The glitch emerged just after Britain's Dan Evans lost the first set against Australian Tristan Schoolkate amidst sweltering conditions at Roehampton.
Last year marked a historic change for Wimbledon, as line judges were replaced with an electronic system. However, the system has faced scrutiny after causing disruptions more than once this week, including on Monday.
The interruption was resolved with tournament organizers announcing that play would continue at 1145 GMT, striving to maintain the schedule despite technological challenges.