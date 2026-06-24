Iran to Bolster Economy with Increased Foreign Currency Allocations

Iran Will Significantly Increase Foreign Currency Allocations From Saturday After Improved Access To Foreign Assets And The Recent Easing Of Restrictions On Oil Exports

In a significant economic development, Iran is set to increase its foreign currency allocations starting Saturday, following improved access to foreign assets and a relaxation of restrictions on oil exports.

Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati announced the move on Wednesday, per Iran's Nournews, highlighting a recent interim deal between Tehran and Washington.

This agreement requires the U.S. to issue temporary waivers for Iranian energy exports and enhance Iran’s access to frozen assets abroad, allowing the central bank to channel its boosted reserves into the economy, with an initial $2 billion for the industrial sector, aiming to curb inflation and bolster essential imports.