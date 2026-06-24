The Unending Search: A Mother's Quest in Mexico's Missing Persons Crisis

Norma Laguna, whose daughter Idaly Juache vanished in 2010 after a soccer game in Ciudad Juarez, still searches for closure even after Juache's remains were found. With over 135,000 people missing in Mexico, families are forced to investigate independently amidst a backdrop of crime and ineffective bureaucracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Norma Lagunas Daughter Idaly Juache Was A Striker For A Soccer Team In Mexicos Ciudad Juarez | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:33 IST
The Unending Search: A Mother's Quest in Mexico's Missing Persons Crisis

In 2010, Idaly Juache disappeared after a soccer match in Ciudad Juarez, leaving her mother, Norma Laguna, in a relentless search for answers. Juache's partial remains were eventually discovered, shedding light on Mexico's ongoing crisis of missing persons.

Despite discoveries, Laguna continues her quest for closure. The Mexican government's inability to efficiently handle the issue has led many families to conduct their own dangerous searches, highlighting the country's high rates of unresolved disappearances.

Even as international and domestic attention intensifies during events like the World Cup, families like Laguna's remain embroiled in the fight to uncover the fate of their loved ones amid systemic failures and a pervasive crime landscape.

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