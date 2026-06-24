US-India Trade Talks: A Crucial Deal in Diplomatic Crosshairs

India and the US discussed pathways to a trade deal after trade dialogue between minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Amid tensions, efforts aim for a balanced agreement, with India's exports slightly rising to $17.29 billion. Section 301 probes remain a hurdle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India And The United States Discussed Pathways To Conclude An Interim Trade Deal | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:20 IST
US-India Trade Talks: A Crucial Deal in Diplomatic Crosshairs

In a significant move to fortify bilateral relations, India and the United States have initiated talks to finalize a strategically crucial interim trade deal. Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal engaged in conversations with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, bringing hope for a resolution amidst prevailing diplomatic tensions.

The dialogues come after a pivotal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump alongside the G7 summit. During recent months, solid progress has been noted in trade negotiations, aiming for an agreement celebrated as both balanced and commercially meaningful. However, details on any substantial conclusions during Greer's recent visit remain undisclosed.

India's exports to the US witnessed a marginal increase, but concerns loom over possible U.S. Section 301 investigations involving alleged industrial capacity issues and forced labor conditions across numerous economies. The Supreme Court's invalidation of Trump's tariffs adds another layer of complexity in an already dynamic trade discussion landscape.

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