Rajpal Yadav and Akshay Kumar Revisit Comedy Genius in 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Actors Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav, once co-stars in the 2003 comedy 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', are poised to reunite in the upcoming film 'Welcome to the Jungle'. Rajpal Yadav recently offered insights into his enduring comic rapport with Kumar, likening their humorous synergy to the beloved cartoon duo 'Tom and Jerry'.

Yadav attributes their dynamic to their early collaborations, spearheaded by filmmaker Priyadarshan in 'Garam Masala' and 'Bhagam Bhag'. He recalls Priyadarshan's apt description of their acts as akin to 'Tom and Jerry'. "In our creative disputes while performing, we often lose sight of hierarchies, focusing instead on the spontaneity of the scene," Yadav shared with ANI.

Beyond Kumar, Yadav cherishes his bonds with co-actors like Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Johny Lever. 'Welcome to the Jungle', directed by Ahmed Khan, promises to be a massive ensemble film, featuring stars like Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and many others. Set for a theatrical release on June 26, the film is a collaboration among various production houses, heralding a comedic extravaganza.