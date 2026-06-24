ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Faces Dismissal Over Misconduct Allegations

The International Criminal Court's oversight body has recommended dismissing Prosecutor Karim Khan following accusations of misconduct involving a junior staff member. Details of the case, which include a sexual relationship deemed inappropriate due to a power imbalance, will influence an upcoming vote by the ICC's Assembly of States Parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Diplomats Running The International Criminal Courts Oversight Body Have Decided That Prosecutor Karim Khan Had An Inappropriate Sexual Relationship With A Junior Staff Member And Should Be Fired | Updated: 24-06-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 17:06 IST
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Faces Dismissal Over Misconduct Allegations

The oversight body of the International Criminal Court has recommended the dismissal of Prosecutor Karim Khan following allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a junior staff member. The decision comes amid accusations brought in 2024 by a female lawyer, marking the first detailed report on the misconduct case involving the 56-year-old British barrister.

The ICC's executive bureau's recommendation will play a crucial role in an upcoming vote by the Assembly of States Parties on July 24 in New York. While Khan has consistently denied wrongdoing, citing procedural unfairness and lack of evidence, the executive bureau's decision counters this by referencing a specialized U.N. investigation report.

A majority vote is required for Khan's dismissal from the ICC's 125-member body, amidst ongoing controversies, including U.S. sanctions linked to ICC probes on Israeli officials. Despite potential dismissal, existing warrants against officials will stand, as they were affirmed by ICC judges. Khan, on voluntary leave, awaits the decision alongside a court suspension.

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