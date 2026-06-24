Camp Mystic Files for Bankruptcy After Fatal Texas Flood

Camp Mystic, where 28 individuals lost their lives in last year's catastrophic Texas flooding, has sought bankruptcy protection, according to a report by the New York Times.

The camp disclosed liabilities exceeding $10 million with assets valued between $1 and $10 million, as outlined in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

While initially planning to reopen, the camp refrained from doing so this summer. The disastrous flooding on July 4, 2025, turned the Guadalupe River into a fierce torrent, leading to the tragedy.