India Shines at ISSF Junior World Championship 2026 with 16 Medals
The Indian team has made a strong mark at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026, with Vanshika Chaudhary and Shiva Narwal winning silver in the mixed team event. India's medal count now stands at 16, showcasing their prowess across various events and securing their top position in the rankings.
At the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026 in Suhl, Germany, the Indian duo of Vanshika Chaudhary and Shiva Narwal clinched a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team junior event. Their composed performance contributed to India's remarkable medal tally.
India's success at the championship has been impressive, with the team amassing 16 medals: 5 gold, 4 silver, and 7 bronze. This dominance has helped India maintain its top position in the medal standings, showcasing consistent excellence in individual, team, and mixed events.
Apart from Chaudhary and Narwal's feat, India also celebrated several other podium finishes. Highlights include Pritam Kendre's gold in the 10m Air Rifle Men Junior event and bronzes in the 25m Pistol Women Junior Team and 25m Pistol Men Junior Team events, marking a memorable outing for the Indian contingent.
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