Century Immencity: Transforming North Bengaluru into a Vibrant Urban Landmark

Bengaluru, India – Century Real Estate, a premier developer in Bengaluru, has introduced Century Immencity, a sprawling 50+ acre mixed-use project in Jakkur, North Bengaluru. Designed to become a landmark lifestyle and business hub, it strategically integrates commercial spaces, premium residences, high-street retail, hospitality, and cultural elements along the International Airport Road corridor.

As North Bengaluru evolves into a significant growth center, bolstered by airport-led development and improved infrastructure, Century Immencity positions itself at the heart of this transformation. The project's comprehensive urban ecosystem, crafted in collaboration with DP Architects and BDP Landscape, draws inspiration from famous global urban districts like Hudson Yards and Canary Wharf, aiming to create a seamless living, working, and leisure experience.

The development will encompass 10 million sq. ft. of commercial leasing, expansive residential areas, and high-street retail, alongside a proposed 5-star hotel. Launching in phases, it seeks to attract Fortune 500 companies and prestigious brands. Embodying a city within a city, Century Immencity prioritizes pedestrian-friendly, sustainable planning with 75% open spaces, aligning with LEED Platinum standards to create an environmentally responsible urban destination.