India, US Advance Talks on Bilateral Trade Agreement

The United States and India have taken another step toward strengthening economic relations following a high-level visit by United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer to New Delhi. Greer led an official U.S. delegation during the three-day visit from 22 to 24 June 2026, where he held a series of discussions with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. Both sides also worked toward finalising an interim trade arrangement that would serve as a stepping stone toward a broader and more comprehensive agreement. The discussions were held in line with commitments outlined in the joint statement issued by the two countries on 7 February 2026.

Market access and digital trade among key priorities

During the meetings, negotiators reviewed several core areas under discussion for the proposed trade agreement. These included expanding market access for businesses, strengthening digital trade cooperation, improving supply chain resilience, reducing non-tariff barriers and increasing collaboration in strategically important sectors. Officials from both countries acknowledged the progress achieved through technical negotiations and ministerial-level engagements over recent months. The talks focused on identifying practical pathways to conclude an interim agreement while continuing work on a full-scale bilateral trade pact.

India and the United States reiterated their commitment to ensuring that any agreement delivers meaningful economic benefits and creates opportunities for businesses, workers, farmers and consumers in both countries.

Economic partnership gains momentum

The discussions come at a time when global trade patterns continue to evolve, prompting countries to strengthen partnerships that support economic growth and supply chain security. Both governments highlighted the growing importance of the India–U.S. economic relationship and reaffirmed their shared objective of increasing bilateral trade and investment. The two sides also emphasised the importance of fostering innovation and developing trusted supply chains capable of supporting long-term economic resilience.

Officials expressed confidence that continued negotiations would help unlock new opportunities for cooperation while deepening commercial ties between the world's largest and fifth-largest economies. The visit concluded with both countries reaffirming their commitment to advancing the India–U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and maintaining momentum toward a trade agreement that supports sustainable economic growth and stronger bilateral relations.