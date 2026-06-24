SACAP and NPA Strengthen Ties to Improve Industry Compliance

The South African Council for the Architectural Profession (SACAP) has moved to strengthen its working relationship with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as part of efforts to improve compliance within the architectural profession and ensure stronger enforcement of industry regulations. Representatives from SACAP met with NPA officials at the Phalaborwa Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Tuesday to discuss ways of improving the investigation and prosecution of offences linked to the Architectural Profession Act, 2000.

The engagement forms part of SACAP's broader efforts to protect the public by ensuring that architectural services are provided by properly qualified and registered professionals who operate within the law. During the meeting, SACAP outlined the legal framework governing the profession and explained the council's role in regulating practitioners and safeguarding public interests through professional oversight.

Focus on tackling violations of the Architectural Profession Act

A key area of discussion centred on challenges faced when investigating and prosecuting offences related to the Architectural Profession Act.

These offences include the misuse of protected professional titles and other breaches of legislation designed to regulate the architectural sector. SACAP and the NPA explored practical measures that could improve cooperation between regulatory authorities and law enforcement agencies when dealing with such cases.

The council believes stronger collaboration can help ensure that violations are identified more effectively and that those who fail to comply with the law are held accountable through the appropriate legal processes.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of a coordinated approach in protecting consumers, maintaining confidence in the profession and preserving the integrity of South Africa's built environment sector.

Professional standards remain central to public protection

SACAP said the engagement supports its ongoing commitment to promoting professionalism, accountability and ethical conduct across the architectural profession.

The council welcomed the opportunity to work more closely with the NPA and other law enforcement partners to create a regulatory environment that encourages compliance and strengthens public trust in the industry.

As the statutory body responsible for regulating architecture in South Africa, SACAP oversees the registration and conduct of professionals working across various categories of the profession.

These include architects, senior architectural technologists, architectural technologists, draughtspersons, specified categories and candidates. Registration with SACAP is a legal requirement before individuals are permitted to practise architecture in South Africa.

By strengthening enforcement mechanisms and improving cooperation with prosecuting authorities, SACAP aims to ensure that professional standards are upheld and that the public receives services from practitioners who meet the required legal and professional standards.