Swarts Calls for Stronger Partnerships to Tackle Air Pollution

Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Bernice Swarts has called on businesses, communities and civil society organisations to work alongside government in addressing South Africa's air pollution challenges.

Speaking at the opening of the National Priority Area Air Quality Summit in Rustenburg, North West, Swarts said cleaner air can only be achieved through collaboration between government, industry, researchers and local communities.

She noted that while government has made progress in strengthening air quality management systems, many South Africans still live in areas where pollution levels remain a serious concern. "Government cannot solve air pollution challenges alone. Industry, civil society, academia and communities all have important roles to play," she said.

Communities continue to face pollution concerns

Swarts acknowledged that several communities continue to experience poor air quality linked to industrial emissions, domestic fuel burning, transport-related pollution and the open burning of waste.

She also recognised concerns raised by civil society groups regarding the pace of implementation of environmental programmes, as well as issues relating to transparency, compliance and accountability.

According to the Deputy Minister, government takes these concerns seriously and remains committed to strengthening efforts aimed at reducing pollution and improving environmental outcomes. Over the past few years, authorities have expanded air quality monitoring networks, improved planning processes and increased engagement with stakeholders. These measures have contributed to better oversight of pollution sources and environmental management practices. Swarts said more work is required to ensure that communities experience meaningful improvements in the quality of the air they breathe every day.

Clean Air Fund partnership boosts monitoring and research

The Deputy Minister highlighted the growing role of partnerships in supporting government's air quality objectives, particularly through collaboration with the Clean Air Fund.

The organisation has deployed 200 low-cost air quality sensors across Gauteng, North West and the Free State during 2025. Work is also underway with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment to expand monitoring coverage to other parts of the country.

Beyond monitoring, the Clean Air Fund is assisting municipalities and government departments with community awareness campaigns and the development of air quality management plans.

The partnership has also supported research initiatives led by institutions such as the South African Medical Research Council. These studies are helping government better understand the health impacts of air pollution and provide evidence to guide interventions in affected communities.

Swarts said these collaborations are creating opportunities to accelerate programmes that were previously limited by resource constraints.

She encouraged more organisations and private sector partners to explore opportunities for public-private partnerships that can support environmental initiatives and strengthen efforts to improve air quality across South Africa.

According to the Deputy Minister, tackling air pollution requires a shared commitment and coordinated action if lasting improvements are to be achieved for communities across the country.