Smart ID Services Expand to More Than 200 Bank Branches

The Department of Home Affairs has marked a major milestone in its digital transformation programme, with 203 bank branches now offering Smart ID replacement services through its partnership with the banking sector.

The expanded network has already helped more than 250,000 South Africans obtain replacement Smart ID cards since the service was launched on 9 March. The achievement comes just over three months after the rollout began and signals a significant shift in how citizens can access essential identity services.

Before the introduction of the new digital partnership model, Smart ID replacement services were available at 248 Home Affairs offices and only 32 bank branches. The addition of 203 participating branches has increased access to the service by 73%, giving more South Africans the opportunity to switch from the Green ID Book to the more secure Smart ID card.

Faster applications support the move away from Green ID books

Around 16 million South Africans still use the Green ID Book, a document that remains vulnerable to fraud, identity theft, and other forms of abuse. Government has repeatedly stressed the importance of replacing it with the Smart ID card to strengthen the country's identity management system and improve the security of the national population register.

The Home Affairs @ home reform programme is driving this transition through a fully digital and biometric application process. At participating bank branches, residents can complete a Smart ID replacement application in as little as five minutes without paperwork, advance bookings, or manual processing steps.

The 203 live branches currently include 109 Capitec branches, 74 Standard Bank branches, and 20 FNB branches. The department believes the model is making identity services more accessible than at any point since the beginning of democracy.

More services and hundreds of new branches planned

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber described the rapid growth of the programme as a clear sign of progress in modernising government services. He said reaching more than 200 participating branches and processing over 250,000 transactions within a few months demonstrates the impact of the Home Affairs @ home reform programme. He added that Smart ID replacement services are now closer to citizens than ever before.

The department plans to expand the service to 750 bank branches by the end of the year. Future phases of the programme will also introduce first-time Smart ID applications, passport applications, and home delivery services through participating bank branches.

Schreiber urged South Africans who still use Green ID books to switch to Smart IDs, saying the move will help reduce identity theft, financial fraud, and abuses linked to illegal immigration. Citizens can locate their nearest participating branch by visiting the Department of Home Affairs banking services portal.