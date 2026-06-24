Mpumalanga Residents Invited to Access Services at Government Expo

Residents of the Chief Albert Luthuli Local Municipality in Mpumalanga are being encouraged to attend the Government Exhibition Day (GED) on Thursday, where a wide range of public services will be available under one roof.

The initiative forms part of the Government Communication and Information System's (GCIS) ongoing outreach programme, which aims to connect communities with government departments and services without the burden of travelling long distances. The event will take place at the Dundonald Shopping Complex and is being hosted in partnership with the Mpumalanga Provincial Government.

The exhibition creates an opportunity for residents to speak directly with officials from different government departments, obtain information, submit applications, and receive assistance in a single location.

Government departments to offer direct support and assistance

Officials from the Department of Home Affairs will process applications and collections for identity documents, smart ID cards, and birth certificates. The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) will help residents with social grant enquiries and applications.

Health services will include free health screenings, health awareness information, and guidance on vaccination programmes. The South African Revenue Service (SARS) will provide tax-related support and administrative assistance, while the Department of Employment and Labour will assist with UIF enquiries and employment registration services. The exhibition is expected to make government services more accessible to residents who may face challenges reaching government offices located far from their communities.

Media and youth empowerment initiatives strengthen community development

Ahead of the exhibition, GCIS hosted a Community Media Sector Workshop on Tuesday to support the growth and sustainability of community media organisations across Mpumalanga. The workshop was addressed by Mpumalanga MEC for Public Works, Roads and Transport, Thulasizwe Thomo, who spoke in his role as spokesperson for the Provincial Executive Council.

Representatives from community media outlets, government departments, the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA), and SARS participated in discussions covering funding opportunities, media-buying compliance requirements, government support programmes, and ethical journalism practices.

A dedicated session led by the Commission for Gender Equality focused on gender-sensitive reporting, particularly when covering issues related to Gender-Based Violence and Femicide. The discussion aimed to equip community journalists with practical tools for responsible and impactful reporting.

As part of its broader community empowerment programme, GCIS will also host youth cooperative entrepreneurship seminars on Wednesday in the Chief Albert Luthuli, Nkomazi, and Thembisile Hani local municipalities. The seminars are intended to encourage entrepreneurship, provide information on available support programmes, and help young people explore opportunities for economic participation.