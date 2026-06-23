Malawi Repatriation Process Nears Completion in Gauteng

The South African Government says around 500 Malawian nationals currently staying at a church facility in Newlands, Sophiatown, are expected to return home soon as administrative procedures linked to their voluntary repatriation enter the final stages.

The group was transported from Cape Town to Gauteng through arrangements coordinated by the Malawian Embassy as part of a voluntary return programme. Since arriving in Johannesburg, they have been accommodated at a local church where support and basic care are being provided while officials complete the necessary paperwork.

According to the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), the repatriation process is progressing and the buses assigned to transport the group back to Malawi are expected to depart shortly.

Government Urges Calm as Officials Finalise Documentation

Several government departments, including the Department of Home Affairs, are working alongside the Malawian Consulate-General to ensure all immigration requirements are met before the group leaves South Africa.

Authorities stressed that the relocation from Cape Town to Gauteng formed part of an organised process and that all actions are being carried out in accordance with immigration regulations.

Government has called on communities to remain calm and allow officials to handle the matter through the appropriate legal channels. It warned that actions capable of increasing tensions or disrupting official procedures could complicate efforts already underway.

Officials also encouraged organisations and individuals willing to assist foreign nationals who wish to return to their home countries to work closely with government departments. This includes securing the required permits and approvals to ensure that repatriation processes are conducted safely and within the law.

Law Enforcement Deployed to Maintain Order

Government reaffirmed its commitment to managing migration-related matters with respect for human dignity, the rule of law and cooperation between neighbouring countries.

Law enforcement officers, including members of the South African Police Service, have been deployed in the area to maintain public order and ensure the safety of both residents and those awaiting repatriation.

Authorities said all interventions are being guided by legal processes designed to protect community stability while addressing migration concerns in a structured and humane manner.

Members of the public who wish to report migration-related matters have been encouraged to contact the Department of Home Affairs toll-free call centre on 0800 60 11 90.