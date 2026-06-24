Vice President Launches Book on VIP Culture and Democracy

Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan has called for a renewed commitment to the values of equality, humility and public service while launching the book "VIP Culture in India: Power, Privilege and the Distance from Democracy" at the Vice-President's residence in New Delhi. The book, authored by former Rajya Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh Nabam Rebia and co-author Sandeep Kumar, examines the relationship between power, privilege and democratic governance in India.

Addressing guests at the launch event, the Vice-President said the subject explored in the book touches the heart of democratic life and raises important questions about the relationship between citizens and those who hold public office. He noted that the Indian Constitution envisions a society built on justice, equality, liberty and fraternity, adding that democracy functions best when public office is regarded as a responsibility rather than a privilege.

Accessibility and accountability define true leadership

Drawing on the teachings of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar, Radhakrishnan said genuine leadership is marked by accessibility, compassion and accountability. According to the Vice-President, leaders who remain approachable and treat citizens with respect earn lasting trust and public confidence. He stressed that democratic institutions are strengthened when those in positions of authority remain connected to the people they serve and recognise that public office carries obligations rather than special status.

The Vice-President also praised the book for exploring leadership and governance through the lens of India's rich intellectual and cultural traditions. He noted that the authors draw on sources such as the Upanishads, the Ramcharitmanas, the teachings of Lord Buddha and the Panchatantra to support their analysis.

Citizen-centric governance central to democratic values

Radhakrishnan said the themes discussed in the book align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of governance centred on service to citizens. He referred to the Prime Minister's decision to abolish the use of red beacon lights by dignitaries as an example of reducing symbols of privilege in public life. He also cited a recent instance in which the Prime Minister delayed his departure to avoid causing inconvenience to NEET examination candidates due to traffic restrictions.

According to the Vice-President, such actions reinforce the principle that public authority exists to serve citizens rather than place them at a distance. Recalling the Prime Minister's statement that "Every Indian is special. Every Indian is a VIP," Radhakrishnan said the spirit of public service should guide leadership at all levels. He added that "Seva is the ultimate Dharma."

The Vice-President also acknowledged the book's references to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and other leaders known for their simplicity and dedication to public service. He concluded by emphasising that the true measure of leadership lies not in status or privilege, but in the trust it earns and the service it provides to society. Among those present at the launch were former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, former Rajya Sabha member W. R. Kharlukhi, author Nabam Rebia and co-author Sandeep Kumar.