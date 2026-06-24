Postal Politics: Mail Ballots and Controversy

The Head Of The Us Postal Service On Wednesday Defended A Plan Demanded By President Donald Trump To Require States To Provide Lists Of Voters Who Received Mailed Ballots Us Postmaster General David Steiner Said At A Us Senate Homeland Security And Governmental Affairs Committee Hearing That

The head of the U.S. Postal Service defended a controversial White House-driven plan on Wednesday, which mandates that states divulge voter lists for mailed ballots. U.S. Postmaster General David Steiner faced intense scrutiny during a Senate Homeland Security hearing, as he defended the USPS's adherence to President Trump's demand.

Critics, including the committee's leading Democrat, Senator Gary Peters, consider the proposal coercive, arguing it forces states to choose between compliance or losing the ability to conduct mail-in voting. Peters emphatically labeled the proposal as unacceptable. Despite opposition, Steiner maintained that the plan enhances efficiency and aligns with current state practices.

Central to this proposal is the requirement for states to provide the USPS with detailed data - including names and unique barcodes tied to mail-in ballots for federal elections. Democratic senators have uniformly criticized the move in a letter, describing it as an illegal power grab. Legal challenges are already underway to contest Trump's broader order on mail-in voting.