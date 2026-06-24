Disgraced Politician Jeffrey Donaldson Renounces Knighthood Amid Conviction

Jeffrey Donaldson, former Northern Ireland politician, has requested to renounce his knighthood following his conviction for historic child sex offences, including rape. Convicted of one count of rape, 13 indecent assaults, and four counts of gross indecency over 23 years, Donaldson also resigned from the UK's Privy Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Former Northern Ireland Politician Jeffrey Donaldson On Wednesday Asked For His Knighthood From The British Monarch To Be Renounced After He Was Found Guilty This Week Of Historic Child Sex Offences | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:30 IST
Disgraced Politician Jeffrey Donaldson Renounces Knighthood Amid Conviction

Former Northern Ireland politician Jeffrey Donaldson has requested to renounce his knighthood after being found guilty of historic child sex offences, including rape, this week. The former leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party was convicted on all charges — one of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault, and four of gross indecency committed over a span of 23 years against two victims during their childhood.

Donaldson is set to receive his sentence on a future date. His solicitor, John McBurney, announced, "I have this afternoon issued a letter signed by Jeffrey Donaldson to the Cabinet Office indicating his request to renounce and forfeit his knighthood."

In addition, Donaldson submitted his immediate resignation from the United Kingdom's Privy Council, an advisory body to the monarch. Northern Irish political parties, including his former Democratic Unionist Party, have urged prompt action to strip Donaldson of the UK's highest honor following his conviction. The British Parliament's forfeiture committee typically reviews the withdrawal of an honor when an individual is convicted of a criminal offense and sentenced to more than three months in jail.

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