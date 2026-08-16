Mohamed Salah's Challenging Debut: A New Chapter in Turkey
Mohamed Salah made his debut for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig opener, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Kasimpasa. Salah entered the game in the second half, creating several opportunities. Trabzonspor aims to improve in their upcoming Europa League match against Ferencvaros.
- Country:
- Turkey
Mohamed Salah made a notable debut for Trabzonspor in their Turkish Super Lig opener on Saturday. Coming off the bench, Salah played a key role as the team drew 1-1 against Kasimpasa.
Despite Trabzonspor taking an early lead through Noah Saviolo, Kasimpasa equalized via a penalty scored by Adrian Benedyczak. Salah, who was introduced in the 58th minute after Kasimpasa's equalizer, worked hard on the right wing.
Although he created several opportunities, Trabzonspor couldn't secure a win. Coach Fatih Tekke acknowledged the need for improvement ahead of their Europa League play-off match against Ferencvaros on August 20.