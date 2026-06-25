Venezuela in Crisis: Twin Quakes and Leadership Response

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency following severe earthquakes that struck the nation, causing extensive damage, especially in the capital, Caracas. With a disrupted airport in Maiquetia and extensive structural damages, the government is yet to report the full toll of casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Venezuelas Interim President Delcy Rodriguez On Wednesday Declared A State Of Emergency After Strong Backtoback Earthquakes And Nearly Two Dozen Aftershocks Shook The Country | Updated: 25-06-2026 07:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 07:26 IST
Venezuela in Crisis: Twin Quakes and Leadership Response
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Amidst a series of powerful earthquakes, Venezuela's interim President, Delcy Rodriguez, declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. The seismic activity, which included numerous aftershocks, caused significant devastation, particularly in the capital, Caracas, leading to the collapse of several buildings.

Appearing on state television, Rodriguez offered condolences to the families affected by the quakes but did not provide specific figures for the casualties. She was joined by prominent figures such as her brother Jorge, head of the national assembly, and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello.

The Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetia, close to Caracas, has been closed due to structural damages, complicating rescue and recovery efforts in what is already a challenging situation for the country.

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