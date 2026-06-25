Government Clarifies SHATAYU Dashboard Data, Rejects Misleading Claims

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has issued a clarification regarding the SHATAYU (Senior Holistic Care Assistance and Training for Your Utility) Dashboard, stating that information circulating on social media about the platform is misleading and should not be treated as accurate. The Ministry said the dashboard is undergoing continuous improvements while technical teams work to refine the data and address initial issues that emerged after its launch.

The SHATAYU Dashboard was launched on May 22, 2026, to create a single digital platform where trained geriatric caregivers can register themselves and make their services available to senior citizens in need of professional assistance. The initiative is managed by the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment that is also responsible for training geriatric caregivers across the country.

According to the Ministry, the platform was designed to connect elderly citizens with trained caregivers more efficiently while creating a verified database of professionals who have completed recognized training programmes. The initiative is expected to improve access to caregiving services and strengthen support systems for India's growing senior citizen population.

To build a comprehensive database, the Ministry invited caregivers who completed their training during 2023-24 and in earlier years to register themselves on the dashboard. This self-registration process was introduced to ensure that as many trained caregivers as possible are included on the platform, allowing senior citizens to choose from a wider pool of qualified service providers.

The Ministry explained that the self-registration model is intended to empower caregivers by allowing them to directly update their information instead of relying on manual data collection. Since the platform is still in its early stages, technical teams are regularly reviewing the submitted information and making necessary corrections wherever required. Officials said this is an ongoing process aimed at improving the accuracy and reliability of the database.

Addressing concerns over the geographical distribution of registered caregivers, the Ministry noted that the number of trainees from any particular district or city largely depends on the location of the training centres. Most candidates are mobilised from nearby areas because of practical and logistical reasons, which naturally results in a higher concentration of trained caregivers in locations where training programmes are conducted. The Ministry said this should not be interpreted as an irregularity in the registration process.

The clarification comes after claims about the dashboard appeared on social media, prompting questions about the data displayed on the platform. The Ministry said many of these claims fail to consider how the self-registration system operates and how the database is being updated through continuous verification and technical interventions.

Officials added that the SHATAYU platform has been created with the larger objective of improving elderly care by making trained caregivers more accessible to families seeking professional assistance. As the database continues to expand and undergo verification, the Ministry expects the platform to become a stronger resource for senior citizens across the country.

Reaffirming its commitment to elderly welfare, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said it will continue strengthening the SHATAYU Dashboard while building an inclusive and age-responsive support system that improves the quality of care available to senior citizens throughout India.