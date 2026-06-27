Europe Sweats Under Record-Breaking Heatwave

Germany And Italy Endured Sweltering Conditions On Saturday As A Heatwave Linked To Dozens Of Deaths In Western Europe Spread Eastwards After Temperatures Broke Records Above Degrees Celsius Degrees Fahrenheit Britain

Germany and Italy are bracing for record-breaking temperatures as a heatwave linked to climate change ravages Western Europe, causing fatalities and disrupting essential services. Temperatures have soared over 40 degrees Celsius, threatening to break further records across the continent.

The heatwave has been exacerbated by human-induced climate change, making such extreme weather events 100 times more likely than two decades ago, according to scientists. German meteorologist Karsten Brandt warned of temperatures exceeding 40 degrees in some parts of the country, as authorities issue extreme heat warnings and urge water conservation.

Alarmingly, the heat has led to power disruptions, school closures, and intensified healthcare pressures in France and Italy, with Italian cities on high alert. In response, major European rail operators have offered free travel cancellations and reduced services to mitigate infrastructure strain, as many regions report worsening wildfires and health-related emergencies.