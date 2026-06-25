Latham Equals Crowe's Record: NZ's Test Cricket Milestone

Tom Latham matched Martin Crowe as New Zealand's joint third-highest century scorer in Test cricket. With a stellar 151 against England, Latham hit his 17th century. His outstanding partnership with Devon Conway solidified his status, nearing Brendon McCullum's run tally as NZ's fourth-highest Test scorer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 22:52 IST
Latham Equals Crowe's Record: NZ's Test Cricket Milestone
Tom Latham. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a remarkable achievement for New Zealand cricket, batsman Tom Latham has equaled the legendary Martin Crowe by becoming the nation's joint third-highest century scorer in Test cricket history. This milestone was reached during the third Test against England at Nottingham on Thursday, where Latham impressed with a score of 151 off 214 balls, including 15 fours at a strike rate exceeding 70.

With 17 Test centuries under his belt, Latham's statistics are formidable. Over 95 Tests, he has amassed 6,446 runs with an average of 39.30 and a strike rate of over 48. Currently, he stands just eight runs short of surpassing Brendon McCullum to become New Zealand's fourth-highest Test run scorer. Only Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson have hit more centuries for New Zealand.

During the current match, Latham, alongside Devon Conway—who scored an impressive 157—formed the second-highest opening partnership in New Zealand cricket history. Their combined effort places them just behind the historic 387-run stand established by Glenn Turner and TW Jarvis in 1972. New Zealand, with a solid 350-run mark after the loss of two openers, aims to secure victory in this decisive Test.

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