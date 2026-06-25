Ram Temple Donation Scandal: Allegations Spark Investigations
An FIR has been filed in the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram temple. The Uttar Pradesh government ordered an inquiry under several BNS sections. Former MLA Pawan Pandey accused misuse of Rs 7-7.5 crore. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal criticized the current SIT investigation, prompting calls for a CBI probe.
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Authorities have registered a First Information Report concerning the alleged misappropriation of donations made to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case proceeds under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, directed by the Uttar Pradesh Government.
Named in the FIR are Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, and Manish Yadav, among others, following accusations from former SP MLA Pawan Pandey. He alleges that funds totaling between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore were embezzled from the Ram Mandir's donations.
In response, a three-member Special Investigation Team was established on June 14 to examine the claims, on request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. However, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized the SIT as ineffective and protective of influential individuals. Meanwhile, a plea to the Supreme Court seeks a CBI-led probe into the alleged mishandling of funds.
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Controversy Unveiled: Allegations of Donation Misuse at Ayodhya's Ram Temple