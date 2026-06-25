Ram Temple Donation Scandal: Allegations Spark Investigations

Authorities have registered a First Information Report concerning the alleged misappropriation of donations made to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case proceeds under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, directed by the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Named in the FIR are Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, and Manish Yadav, among others, following accusations from former SP MLA Pawan Pandey. He alleges that funds totaling between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore were embezzled from the Ram Mandir's donations.

In response, a three-member Special Investigation Team was established on June 14 to examine the claims, on request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. However, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized the SIT as ineffective and protective of influential individuals. Meanwhile, a plea to the Supreme Court seeks a CBI-led probe into the alleged mishandling of funds.