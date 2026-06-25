Zelenskiy Launches 40-Day Campaign to Influence Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a 40-day campaign aimed at influencing Russia to end the war against Kyiv. This decision came after consultations with the country's security service. Ukraine has been actively targeting Russian and Russian-held areas with strikes, focusing primarily on the oil industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Thursday | Updated: 25-06-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 22:55 IST
Zelenskiy Launches 40-Day Campaign to Influence Russia
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared on Thursday that he has sanctioned a 40-day campaign designed to pressure Russia into concluding the ongoing war against Kyiv. This initiative follows discussions with the head of the country's security service, focusing on strategic strikes against Russian interests.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskiy detailed his approval of the operation led by the Service, reinforcing Ukraine’s commitment to influencing the aggressor state towards peace. The campaign underscores a proactive stance amid escalating tensions.

For several months, Ukraine has persistently executed medium and long-range strikes, primarily concentrating on Russia's oil industry and territories under Russian control. This strategic targeting aims to undermine critical infrastructures and prompt a reconsideration of Russia's stance on the conflict.

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