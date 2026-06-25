Vice President Releases Book on Bhawaiya Folk Heritage

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday released the book "Sanskritir Ratna Bhandar: Bhaowaiyar Itibritto" (Bhawaiya: A Cultural Treasure and Its Historical Journey) at the Vice President's House in New Delhi. Written by Lok Sabha MP Dr. Jayanta Kumar Roy and Ms. Sangita Roy, the book explores the history and cultural significance of the Bhawaiya folk tradition and the heritage of the Koch Rajbanshi community.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President praised the authors for documenting a rich folk tradition that has shaped the cultural identity of North Bengal and neighbouring regions for generations. He also acknowledged the efforts of publisher Katha-O-Kahini in preserving an important part of India's cultural legacy through the publication. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former Vice-Chancellor of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Prof. (Dr.) Nikhil Chandra Ray, publisher Debraj Patra, and the authors of the book.

Book traces the history of Bhawaiya and Koch Rajbanshi culture

Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan said India's many languages, traditions, customs and forms of music together form a vast cultural treasure that reflects the country's collective memory and civilisational heritage. He described Bhawaiya as a folk tradition that emerged from the soil of North Bengal and nearby regions, expressing the emotions, struggles, hopes and everyday experiences of ordinary people through music.

The Vice President said the newly released book presents a systematic account of the historical evolution of Bhawaiya while offering fresh perspectives on its origin and development over time. According to him, the work explains how local customs, agricultural practices, religious traditions, seasonal festivals and community life gradually shaped Bhawaiya into a unique cultural expression rooted in the lives of the people.

He noted that the publication provides valuable insights into the history of North Bengal and the cultural traditions of the Koch Rajbanshi community. By documenting these aspects in detail, the authors have created a resource that can help future generations better understand the region's social and cultural development.

The Vice President congratulated both authors for bringing this lesser-known cultural tradition into wider public discussion and helping preserve an important chapter of India's diverse heritage.

Music remains central to India's cultural identity

Radhakrishnan said music has occupied a special place in Indian civilisation for thousands of years and has always been viewed as more than a form of entertainment. Referring to ancient Indian traditions, he explained that music has historically been regarded as a path connecting human consciousness with the cosmic order.

He cited the Sama Veda, the concept of Nada Brahma, and the spiritual traditions of Bhakti and Sufism as examples of how music has served as a means of spiritual expression and devotion throughout Indian history.

The Vice President also pointed to the Natya Shastra of Bharata Muni, noting that India's classical understanding of music and performance existed long before the development of Western classical music traditions. He said the ancient text recognised music as a powerful expression of human emotions and spiritual realisation.

Highlighting the enduring appeal of Bhawaiya, he observed that the folk tradition has survived despite rapid urbanisation, globalisation and changing lifestyles because it remains deeply connected to genuine human experiences and universal emotions. Its continued popularity, he said, reflects the strength of cultural traditions that remain rooted in community life.

Youth urged to preserve cultural heritage through technology

The Vice President called upon young people to play a more active role in preserving India's cultural heritage by making effective use of modern technology. He encouraged them to document and protect traditional languages, folk music, customs, values and indigenous knowledge systems so that they remain accessible to future generations.

He said cultural preservation should remain an important part of India's development journey as the country works towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. Economic growth alone, he remarked, is not enough, as true national progress must also be accompanied by cultural confidence and a deeper understanding of India's civilisational roots.

Referring to the recent International Day of Yoga, Radhakrishnan said India's ancient traditions continue to provide meaningful solutions to modern global challenges. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world is increasingly recognising Indian initiatives such as Yoga and Mission LiFE, which promote healthy and sustainable living.

Quoting renowned poet Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi, the Vice President said India's greatest strength lies in its diversity. He noted that while the country is home to many languages, cultures and communities, they are united by a shared civilisational spirit that has remained intact through history.

Concluding his address, he said India's unity has always been built on respect for cultural diversity and reaffirmed that this shared heritage will continue to remain one of the country's greatest strengths in the years ahead.