Kaushal Mahotsav to Offer 5,000 Jobs for Telangana Youth

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has announced Kaushal Mahotsav – Warangal 2026, a large-scale employment and skill development event that will be held on 27 June 2026 at the Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science (KITS) in Warangal, Telangana. The initiative is expected to connect thousands of young job seekers with leading employers while creating direct pathways to employment, apprenticeships and future skill development.

More than 50 companies from a wide range of industries are expected to participate in the event, offering over 5,000 job opportunities to candidates from across Telangana. The Mahotsav aims to bridge the gap between skill training and employment by allowing candidates to interact directly with recruiters and participate in on-the-spot interviews.

The announcement was made during a press conference at KITS by V.S. Arvind, Director, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. He was joined by Thoutam Ramu, Regional Employment Officer, Department of Employment and Training, and Komal Reddy, Registrar of KITS.

Event to connect skilled youth with leading employers

Kaushal Mahotsav is designed to provide employment opportunities to candidates with different educational qualifications and skill levels. School pass-outs, ITI graduates, diploma holders, university graduates and other skilled youth looking for better career prospects will all be eligible to participate.

The event will feature employers from sectors including manufacturing, retail, logistics, automotive, textiles, information technology and IT-enabled services, healthcare, tourism and hospitality, telecommunications, as well as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). Bringing together companies from multiple industries is expected to provide job seekers with a wide range of career options suited to their qualifications and experience.

Recruiters will conduct interviews during the event, giving candidates an opportunity to secure employment without going through lengthy recruitment processes. The platform has been designed to reduce the gap between employers seeking skilled workers and young people searching for suitable jobs.

According to the Ministry, Kaushal Mahotsav has evolved into an important initiative that helps transform skill development into tangible employment outcomes by bringing industries, training institutions and job seekers together under one roof.

Employment, apprenticeships and career guidance under one roof

Speaking during the announcement, V.S. Arvind said the programme reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that every skilled young person has access to meaningful employment opportunities.

He explained that Kaushal Mahotsav is more than a conventional job fair because it also introduces candidates to apprenticeship opportunities, government skilling programmes and future career pathways. Participants will receive information on upskilling and reskilling options that can improve their long-term employability as industries continue to evolve.

The event will also highlight emerging job roles and help young people understand changing industry requirements so they can prepare for future employment opportunities. Officials believe this broader approach will help candidates make informed career decisions while encouraging continuous learning and professional development.

Thousands of candidates from Warangal and neighbouring districts are expected to attend, creating an opportunity for local talent to engage directly with employers without travelling to larger metropolitan cities.

Major companies and overseas recruiters to participate

Several well-known employers have confirmed their participation in Kaushal Mahotsav – Warangal 2026, representing diverse sectors of the economy.

Companies expected to recruit during the event include Prompt Personnel Pvt. Ltd., ParadigmIT Technology Services Pvt. Ltd., Sitaram Spinners Pvt. Ltd., Royal Enfield Dealership Network, KAPSTON Services Limited, Cream Stone, Jayabheri Automotives Pvt. Ltd., Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd., Galactic Solution, SMG Electric Scooters, Varun Motors Pvt. Ltd. and Electrolab India Pvt. Ltd.

In addition to domestic employment opportunities, Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) will participate as a recruitment partner, providing eligible candidates with information about overseas employment opportunities. This is expected to benefit skilled youth interested in pursuing careers in international markets.

The Ministry said Kaushal Mahotsav has become one of its flagship initiatives by strengthening the connection between skill development, apprenticeships and employment. Rather than serving only as a recruitment platform, the programme celebrates the capabilities of India's skilled workforce while encouraging industry participation in creating sustainable career opportunities.

By bringing employers, training institutions and aspiring professionals together in one place, the event aims to support the vision of building a skilled, confident and self-reliant workforce capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly changing economy. Officials believe the Warangal edition will further strengthen Telangana's growing skill ecosystem while opening new employment avenues for thousands of young people across the state.