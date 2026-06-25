Limpopo, Zimbabwe Sign Trade Pact to Boost Business Links

The Limpopo Economic Development Agency (LEDA) and ZimTrade, Zimbabwe's national trade development and promotion organisation, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening economic ties and expanding cross-border business opportunities between Limpopo and Zimbabwe. The agreement is expected to promote trade, improve market access and encourage investment while creating new opportunities for businesses operating on both sides of the border.

The partnership was formalised after receiving the endorsement of Limpopo MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Dr. Tshitereke Matibe, reflecting the provincial government's commitment to strengthening regional economic cooperation. Officials believe the agreement will deepen commercial relationships between South Africa's northernmost province and its neighbouring country while contributing to broader economic growth across Southern Africa.

Agreement aims to expand trade and investment opportunities

The newly signed Memorandum of Understanding provides a framework for closer collaboration between LEDA and ZimTrade in promoting trade and supporting businesses seeking opportunities across the border.

Through the partnership, both organisations will work together to improve market access for companies, facilitate trade promotion initiatives and encourage investment in sectors with strong growth potential. The agreement also seeks to make it easier for businesses in Limpopo and Zimbabwe to establish commercial partnerships and explore new export opportunities.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, ZimTrade Chief Executive Officer Allan Majuru described the agreement as an important milestone in strengthening economic relations between the two regions. He said closer cooperation between trade promotion agencies would help unlock new business opportunities while supporting regional economic integration.

Officials from both organisations expressed confidence that the partnership would contribute to stronger commercial ties by encouraging collaboration between entrepreneurs, investors and industries operating in both markets.

The agreement forms part of wider efforts to promote regional trade within Southern Africa by reducing barriers to business cooperation and creating stronger economic connections between neighbouring countries.

Engagements paved the way for the partnership

The signing of the MoU followed a series of engagements between LEDA and ZimTrade aimed at building stronger institutional relationships and identifying areas for future cooperation.

One of the key events leading up to the agreement was a welcome dinner hosted by the Limpopo Economic Development Agency for the Zimbabwean delegation at Meropa Casino in Polokwane. The gathering provided representatives from both organisations with an opportunity to discuss shared priorities, exchange ideas and prepare for the formal signing of the partnership agreement.

The Zimbabwean delegation was led by Allan Majuru, who thanked the Limpopo hosts for their hospitality and indicated that Zimbabwe would extend the same welcome when a delegation from Limpopo visits the country in the future.

During the event, LEDA Director Alan Baloyi expressed appreciation for the visit by the ZimTrade delegation and highlighted the importance of strengthening relationships that support economic development across the region. In his vote of thanks, Baloyi said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to creating opportunities that benefit businesses and communities in both countries.

The discussions underscored the value of sustained engagement between development agencies in identifying practical ways to improve regional trade and investment.

Partnership expected to strengthen regional economy

The Limpopo Economic Development Agency serves as the province's dedicated economic development institution and was established through the merger of four organisations: Trade and Investment Limpopo, the Limpopo Business Support Agency, the Limpopo Agribusiness Development Corporation, and the Limpopo Economic Development Enterprise.

Its mandate includes promoting investment, supporting business growth, facilitating trade and driving sustainable economic development throughout the province.

The new partnership with ZimTrade is expected to complement these objectives by creating stronger links between businesses in Limpopo and Zimbabwe while encouraging greater participation in regional markets.

Officials believe the agreement will help improve trade promotion activities, attract investment and strengthen cooperation across sectors that contribute to economic growth. By building closer commercial relationships, both organisations aim to support job creation, business expansion and increased cross-border trade.

The Memorandum of Understanding also reflects the growing importance of regional partnerships in Southern Africa, where neighbouring economies continue to explore collaborative approaches to investment, industrial development and market expansion.

With the agreement now in place, LEDA and ZimTrade are expected to work together on initiatives that improve business connectivity, facilitate trade missions and create new opportunities for companies seeking to expand beyond their domestic markets. The partnership is expected to strengthen the economic relationship between Limpopo and Zimbabwe while supporting the broader goal of regional integration and shared prosperity across Southern Africa.