FCC Ponders Disney's ABC License Renewal Amid 'The View' Investigation

The Chair Of The Federal Communications Commission Said Thursday That All Options Remain On The Table As It Reviews Whether To Renew The Licenses Of Eight Disneyowned Abc Television Stations And In Its Investigation Of The Networks The View Talk Show Tens Of Thousands Of Viewers This Week Submitted Comments In Support Of Abc After The Network Urged Them To Support The Company Fcc Chair Brendan Carr Said Disney Is Running A Fairly Standard Offtheshelf Pr Strategy Were Going To Follow The Facts And The Law Wherever They Take This

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is currently assessing whether to renew the licensing for eight television stations owned by Disney, in light of an ongoing investigation into the network's 'The View' talk show, announced the Commission's Chair on Thursday.

Brendan Carr, FCC Chair, stated that all options remain open as they carefully scrutinize the situation. He acknowledged that Disney is employing conventional public relations techniques to garner support for ABC, with tens of thousands of viewers voicing their backing for the network this week following Disney's encouragement.

Carr emphasized the importance of following facts and the law throughout the investigation and the license renewal process, indicating the FCC's commitment to thorough and lawful examination.