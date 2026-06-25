Doncasters Soars in NYSE Debut Amid Military Spending Surge

Doncasters shares soared 33.3% during its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, marking the latest in a series of booming aerospace and defense listings. The Derby, UK-based company's shares opened at $44, surpassing the offer price of $33, as they capitalized on the uptick in global military spending amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The company raised $919.3 million by selling 27.9 million shares, exceeding its target range, integrating broader investor enthusiasm for the sector. Comparatively, its peer Arxis witnessed a 36% rise in their April debut, and earlier this month, SpaceX recorded a stellar market entry.

Founded in 1778, Doncasters evolved from a file-maker to a global supplier of aerospace and industrial components. Although labeled as a defense entity, its industrial gas turbines are increasingly intertwined with AI, driving further interest. The company's transition was highlighted by a debt restructuring in 2020, and its recent success is backed by a $930 million order backlog.