Security measures have intensified around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall following its recent $14.7 million renovation. President Donald Trump's administration claims vandalism is involved, with National Guard troops patrolling and surveillance stations in place. Algae blooms and peeling blue liner have marred the project's outcome.

Six arrests have been made related to alleged sabotage, yet evidence remains scant, fueling debates over Trump's handling of the situation. Despite the stepped-up security, tourists like Mary Jane Willard express dismay at the imposing fences and cameras, feeling the measures shouldn't intrude on such historic landmarks.

The Department of the Interior continues to investigate, while critics question the project's management. Former U.S. Olympian David Hearn has described his arrest for alleged involvement and denied any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, tourists enjoy the iconic site, observing that it appears unmarred from recent concerns.