Gulf of Oman Tensions Halt Maritime Evacuation

The United Nations Shipping Agency On Thursday Paused An Evacuation Effort To Get Hundreds Of Stranded Ships And Thousands Of Seafarers Out Through The Strait Of Hormuz After A Vessel Was Attacked In The Gulf Of Oman I Have Been Informed Of An Attack Today In The Gulf Of Oman On A Vessel Which Passed Through The Strait Of Hormuz This Vessel Did Not Transit Under Imos Evacuation Framework

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations' shipping agency, has temporarily halted an evacuation effort aimed at aiding hundreds of stranded ships and thousands of seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz. This decision came following an attack on a vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

In his statement, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez revealed that the attacked vessel had not been part of the IMO's active evacuation framework. "I have decided to temporarily pause its implementation to ensure that necessary safety guarantees remain intact for our evacuation list and all in the region," he explained.

Since its initiation on Tuesday, this evacuation initiative offered a voluntary escape route for ships via two paths—through Iranian and Omani waters—with U.S. oversight. However, following the recent incident, safety protocols are now under review to safeguard ongoing operations.