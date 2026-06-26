EU Proposes Protection Extension for Ukrainian Refugees Amid War Challenges

The European Commission suggests extending protection for Ukrainian refugees in the EU until March 2028, while limiting access for military-aged men without authorization to leave. The proposal balances aiding Ukrainians and responding to defense needs. More than 4.33 million Ukrainians benefit from existing protections initiated post-invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The European Commission Proposed On Friday To Extend Temporary Protection For Ukrainians Who Have Sought Refuge In The European Union Until March | Updated: 26-06-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 14:02 IST
EU Proposes Protection Extension for Ukrainian Refugees Amid War Challenges
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The European Commission announced plans on Friday to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until March 2028, amid ongoing conflict with Russia. The proposal tightens access for military-aged men without leave authorization from Ukraine.

Magnus Brunner, EU Migration Commissioner, highlighted the importance of balancing humanitarian assistance with Ukraine's defense requirements. "Temporary protection will not be granted as a rule to new arrivals unauthorized by Ukrainian authorities," he stated, reflecting Ukraine's requests for these measures.

The EU's Temporary Protection Directive, serving over 4.33 million refugees from Ukraine, was initially set to end in March 2027. Human rights bodies, meanwhile, urge continued solidarity, emphasizing that current conditions in Ukraine are not suitable for safe returns.

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