Sanofi Under Scrutiny: EU Probes Vaccine Marketing Tactics

The European Commission Opened On Friday An Investigation Into Whether French Drug Giant Sanofi Breached Eu Competition Rules In A Flu Vaccine Marketing Campaign The Commission Said It Was Concerned That Sanofi Had Carried Out A Misleading Campaign To Sell Its Efluelda Flu Vaccine While Disparaging A Rival One Called Fluad Made By Csl Seqirus

The European Commission has initiated an investigation to determine if Sanofi violated EU competition regulations. The focus is on Sanofi's marketing campaign for the Efluelda flu vaccine, accused of being misleading. The campaign allegedly disparaged the rival vaccine Fluad, produced by CSL Seqirus, mainly in France and Germany.

Sanofi is known to have a dominant presence in both countries, the Commission noted. This investigation comes after unexpected raids on Sanofi's offices conducted in September 2025 to gather evidence.

Sanofi has maintained its stance on compliance with the applicable rules and regulations, expressing readiness to fully cooperate with the ongoing European Commission investigation.