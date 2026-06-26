Sanofi Under Scrutiny: EU Probes Vaccine Marketing Tactics
The European Commission has launched an investigation into Sanofi, suspecting it of breaching EU competition rules through a misleading marketing campaign for its flu vaccine, Efluelda. The probe follows raids on Sanofi's offices amidst allegations of disparaging rival brand, Fluad, in France and Germany.
The European Commission has initiated an investigation to determine if Sanofi violated EU competition regulations. The focus is on Sanofi's marketing campaign for the Efluelda flu vaccine, accused of being misleading. The campaign allegedly disparaged the rival vaccine Fluad, produced by CSL Seqirus, mainly in France and Germany.
Sanofi is known to have a dominant presence in both countries, the Commission noted. This investigation comes after unexpected raids on Sanofi's offices conducted in September 2025 to gather evidence.
Sanofi has maintained its stance on compliance with the applicable rules and regulations, expressing readiness to fully cooperate with the ongoing European Commission investigation.