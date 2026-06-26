Italy Embraces Pax Silica: A New Era in AI Supply Chains

Italy Will Join The Usled Pax Silica Initiative On Artificial Intelligence Supply Chains Despite A Row Between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni And Us President Donald Trump

In a significant move, Italy is poised to become part of the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative, which focuses on securing artificial intelligence supply chains. This decision comes amidst diplomatic tensions between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ambassador Armando Varricchio confirmed that a memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed between Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the earliest convenience. The Pax Silica initiative is spearheaded by the U.S. State Department.

The initiative includes ensuring the resilience of supply chains involving energy, critical minerals, and advanced AI models. The European Commission and the Netherlands have joined the movement this week, adding to the collective effort to enhance AI infrastructure globally.