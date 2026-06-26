Italy Embraces Pax Silica: A New Era in AI Supply Chains

Italy is set to join the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative, aimed at securing AI-related supply chains, despite recent tension between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.S. President Trump. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will sign a memorandum with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Italy Will Join The Usled Pax Silica Initiative On Artificial Intelligence Supply Chains Despite A Row Between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni And Us President Donald Trump | Updated: 26-06-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 12:47 IST
Italy Embraces Pax Silica: A New Era in AI Supply Chains
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In a significant move, Italy is poised to become part of the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative, which focuses on securing artificial intelligence supply chains. This decision comes amidst diplomatic tensions between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ambassador Armando Varricchio confirmed that a memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed between Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the earliest convenience. The Pax Silica initiative is spearheaded by the U.S. State Department.

The initiative includes ensuring the resilience of supply chains involving energy, critical minerals, and advanced AI models. The European Commission and the Netherlands have joined the movement this week, adding to the collective effort to enhance AI infrastructure globally.

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