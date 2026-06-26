Govt Simplifies Drug Import Rules to Boost Pharma Research

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed a major regulatory change that could make pharmaceutical research and development faster and more accessible in India. The ministry has released draft amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, introducing a simpler process for importing small quantities of drugs for examination, testing and analysis, a move expected to reduce paperwork and encourage innovation across the pharmaceutical sector.

The proposal replaces the existing licensing process for many research-related imports with an acknowledgement-based system, allowing eligible applicants to begin importing drugs for analytical and non-clinical testing after submitting a prior intimation. The initiative is part of the government's broader effort to improve the ease of doing business while creating a more supportive environment for scientific research, startups and pharmaceutical companies.

New Acknowledgement System to Replace Licensing

Under the proposed amendment, organisations and researchers seeking to import small quantities of drugs for examination, testing or analysis will no longer need to wait for a formal licence in most cases. Instead, applicants will submit a prior intimation through an online system and receive an acknowledgement that will serve as permission to proceed with the import. This simplified process applies specifically to drugs imported for analytical and non-clinical testing, making it easier for research institutions, pharmaceutical companies and startups to access materials needed for product development and laboratory work.

The ministry believes that replacing the licensing requirement with an acknowledgement-based mechanism will significantly reduce delays that often affect research timelines. By removing unnecessary administrative procedures, organisations will be able to begin testing and analysis much more quickly, helping accelerate innovation and product development across the pharmaceutical industry. The proposed digital intimation system is also expected to provide a seamless experience for applicants by enabling faster submissions and instant acknowledgements through an online platform.

Certain Drug Categories Will Continue Under Licensing

While the proposal simplifies the import process for most research-related drug imports, the ministry has retained stricter controls for categories that require greater regulatory oversight because of their nature or potential risks. Drugs belonging to categories such as sex hormones, cytotoxic drugs, beta-lactam drugs, biologics containing live microorganisms, and narcotic and psychotropic substances will continue to require prior licensing before they can be imported for examination or testing.

The government said these exemptions ensure that public health safeguards remain in place while allowing lower-risk research activities to move forward under a more efficient regulatory framework. The latest proposal also builds upon earlier reforms introduced in January 2026, when the Ministry amended the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019. Those changes introduced a similar notification-based system for obtaining domestic test licences. The current draft extends the same principle to imported drugs, creating greater consistency between domestic and international regulatory procedures.

Reform Expected to Strengthen Research and Innovation

The Ministry expects the proposed amendment to substantially reduce the compliance burden for researchers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and emerging biotechnology companies by removing licensing requirements for many small-scale imports used in research and development. The reform is expected to be particularly beneficial for startups and companies involved in early-stage drug development, where quick access to testing materials often plays a critical role in advancing research projects. Faster regulatory procedures can help reduce project timelines while allowing organisations to focus more resources on scientific development instead of administrative approvals.

Officials believe the changes will contribute to the deregulation of pharmaceutical research and development without compromising necessary safety standards for higher-risk drug categories. By simplifying regulatory procedures, the government hopes to create a more attractive environment for innovation, encourage greater investment in pharmaceutical research and strengthen India's position as a global centre for drug development and life sciences.

The draft notification has been placed in the public domain for stakeholder consultation before the amendment is finalised. Individuals, industry representatives and other stakeholders have been invited to submit their objections or suggestions to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through the designated postal address or by email.

The proposed amendment reflects the government's continuing efforts to modernise India's regulatory framework, improve ease of doing business and support scientific innovation. If implemented, the new system could make research activities more efficient while helping pharmaceutical companies and research institutions bring new ideas and technologies forward with fewer procedural hurdles.