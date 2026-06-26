India Simplifies Drug Import Rules to Boost Pharmaceutical Innovation

In a strategic move to enhance innovation and streamline business operations in the pharmaceutical industry, India's Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945. The suggested changes aim to simplify the processes for obtaining permission to import drugs meant for examination, testing, or analysis, commonly referred to as Form 11.

The proposed amendment introduces an acknowledgment-based system for the import of small quantities of drugs intended for analytical and non-clinical testing. Applicants will need to submit a prior intimation form, and upon receiving an acknowledgment, they can proceed with importing the required drugs. However, specific categories, like sex hormones, cytotoxic drugs, and certain controlled substances, will still necessitate prior licensing.

By removing some licensing necessities, the amendment is expected to reduce the bureaucratic burden for researchers and companies. This change is particularly advantageous for startups and R&D initiatives, allowing them prompt access to necessary drugs for testing or development. The online intimation system is poised to offer a more efficient gateway for stakeholders, aligning with the government's push to bolster the regulatory environment and ease of doing business in India.

The draft notification on this amendment is currently open for public consultation, reflecting the government's commitment to stakeholder engagement in regulatory processes. (ANI)