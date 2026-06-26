Ex-Trump Adviser Bolton Faces Prison for Mishandling Classified Data

Former national security adviser John Bolton pleaded guilty to mishandling classified information and faces up to five years in prison. The plea deal includes a $2.25 million fine and community service. Bolton shared intelligence notes with relatives for a memoir, though no classified information was published.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greenbelt | Updated: 26-06-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 20:29 IST
Ex-Trump Adviser Bolton Faces Prison for Mishandling Classified Data
John Bolton

GREENBELT, MD -- John Bolton, once a national security adviser to President Donald Trump, admitted guilt on Friday in federal court for the mishandling of classified information. Facing up to five years of incarceration, Bolton expressed remorse to District Judge Theodore D. Chuang.

Bolton, now a vocal critic of Trump, accepted a plea arrangement foreseeing a sentence that ranges from probation to five years in prison, with the final decision left to the judge. As part of the deal, Bolton agreed to a $2.25 million penalty and committed to up to 100 hours of community service.

Although Bolton shared sensitive information with relatives for a potential memoir, no classified data emerged in the eventual publication of his book, 'The Room Where It Happened.' Authorities confirmed Bolton's email had been compromised by an Iran-linked hacker as part of ongoing investigations.

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