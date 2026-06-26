John Bolton's Legal Battles: A Saga of Classified Information Mishandling

John Bolton, once a key figure in the Trump administration, admitted guilt on charges of mishandling classified information in a federal court. This admission comes with the possibility of facing up to five years in prison.

The agreement also imposes a substantial $2.25 million fine on Bolton. The payment is set to be made in two installments within 90 days. As part of the deal, Bolton will serve up to 100 hours of community service and attend a debrief with federal officials.

His legal issues stem from sharing sensitive details intended for a memoir, though none were published in "The Room Where It Happened." Critics argue the situation highlights concerns about the intersection of national security and personal conduct.