Navigating Tensions: UAE-Iran Dialogue on Maritime Security
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi discussed securing maritime corridors in a rare contact. They focused on compliance with a U.S.-Iran memorandum, highlighting regional stability. The exchange aims to ease strained relations impacting UAE's status as a business hub.
In a significant diplomatic exchange, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed engaged in a rare discussion with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi to emphasize the importance of protecting vital maritime corridors.
The dialogue, reported by WAM, marks the first public contact since tensions flared due to U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran.
Emphasizing adherence to international law and sovereignty, Sheikh Abdullah expressed hope for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, aiming to restore regional security and stability.
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