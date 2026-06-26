Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop Amid Oil Price Falls and Inflation Ease

Euro zone bond yields dropped on Friday, marking the largest weekly decline in over a year as oil prices plunged to their lowest levels since the onset of the Iran war. The dip in oil prices has eased inflation concerns, with Germany's 10-year bond yield dropping by 1 basis point to 2.848%.

The fall in yields comes as inflation worries subside due to resumed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, after oil prices tumbled sharply. Brent crude oil was down 5% at $71.55 a barrel following reports of an attack on a vessel in the pivotal waterway. This incident underscores the delicacy of the U.S.-Iran agreement aimed at ending the conflict.

As Euro zone yields continue to decline, markets have adjusted expectations around central bank rate hikes. A European Central Bank survey indicated a reduction in near-term inflation expectations among consumers, signaling diminished calls for further ECB action. Economic data from the U.S., including lower-than-expected PCE inflation, further contributed to the easing of global bond yields.