Tehran Hits Back at US-GCC Call for Nuclear Programme Restrictions

In a swift retort to a joint call from the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to limit its nuclear program, Iran denounced the appeal as 'interventionist and provocative'. Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the US-GCC stance, describing it as irresponsible, and warned against ongoing aggressive and interventionist actions in the region.

The US-GCC demands emerged from a ministerial meeting in Manama on June 25, co-hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. The US and GCC welcomed a recent memorandum signed between Washington and Tehran aimed at halting hostilities and pushing toward a permanent resolution. The statement underscored the importance of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and addressing threats from its missile program, drones, and regional proxy support.

Further, the ministers emphasized reopening the Strait of Hormuz for free navigation under international law, critical for regional and global security. The US-GCC also highlighted that any economic engagement with Iran is conditional, reliant on Tehran's adherence to the memorandum and shifts in its regional conduct.