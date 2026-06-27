U.S. Strikes Iran After Hormuz Ship Attack

The Us Military Conducted Strikes Against Iran On Friday

The U.S. military executed strategic strikes against Iranian targets on Friday, as confirmed by Central Command. This decisive action saw U.S. aircraft targeting missile and drone storage locations, alongside coastal radar sites.

The strikes followed Iran's aggressive attack on a commercial vessel navigating the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The incident highlighted continued tensions in this vital international shipping lane.

Central Command's announcement reaffirms the United States' commitment to securing maritime operations and deterring hostile actions in the region.