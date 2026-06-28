U.S. Strikes Iran Again Amidst Ongoing Tensions

The United States' Central Command executed additional strikes on Iran, targeting sites like military surveillance infrastructure. This action was a response to Iran's aggression against commercial shipping, especially after an attack on M/V Ever Lovely, violating a ceasefire agreement with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United States Carried Out Further Strikes On Iran On Saturday | Updated: 28-06-2026 03:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 03:24 IST
U.S. Strikes Iran Again Amidst Ongoing Tensions
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The United States has launched further military strikes on Iran, focusing on various locations including military surveillance installations, according to U.S. Central Command. These actions come as a stern response from the U.S. after Iran continued its hostilities against commercial shipping vessels.

In a statement released by CENTCOM, it was revealed that strikes were carried out in direct retaliation to Iran’s aggressive maneuvers, particularly the attack on M/V Ever Lovely. The U.S. made it clear that Iran was given a chance to uphold a ceasefire agreement, which was not honored.

The decision for renewed strikes followed Iran’s deployment of a one-way attack drone that managed to hit M/T Kiku, escalating tensions further. This shows an ongoing cycle of aggression and countermeasures between the two nations following repeated breaches.

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