U.S. Strikes Iran Again Amidst Ongoing Tensions
The United States' Central Command executed additional strikes on Iran, targeting sites like military surveillance infrastructure. This action was a response to Iran's aggression against commercial shipping, especially after an attack on M/V Ever Lovely, violating a ceasefire agreement with the U.S.
The United States has launched further military strikes on Iran, focusing on various locations including military surveillance installations, according to U.S. Central Command. These actions come as a stern response from the U.S. after Iran continued its hostilities against commercial shipping vessels.
In a statement released by CENTCOM, it was revealed that strikes were carried out in direct retaliation to Iran’s aggressive maneuvers, particularly the attack on M/V Ever Lovely. The U.S. made it clear that Iran was given a chance to uphold a ceasefire agreement, which was not honored.
The decision for renewed strikes followed Iran’s deployment of a one-way attack drone that managed to hit M/T Kiku, escalating tensions further. This shows an ongoing cycle of aggression and countermeasures between the two nations following repeated breaches.
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