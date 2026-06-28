Tensions Flare in the Strait of Hormuz: Iran and US Trade Blows Amidst Fragile Peace

A Tanker Reported Being Struck By A Projectile In The Strait Of Hormuz On Saturday

In a significant escalation over the weekend, a tanker was damaged in the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran. The incident marks the latest in a series of maritime skirmishes, with both nations accusing each other of violating an interim peace deal signed two weeks ago.

The UK’s maritime security agency confirmed that the tanker sustained damage to its bridge but reported all crew members safe. This follows a recent pattern, as Iran seeks to enforce control over the vital waterway through which a sizable portion of the world's energy supply flows, disrupting international shipping routes.

Meanwhile, Israeli and Lebanese conflicts have flared, adding complexity to the regional unrest. The U.S. has accused Iran of not adhering to the ceasefire agreements while Iran claims defensive retaliations against U.S.-linked targets. The escalation occurs as both sides position themselves awaiting market reactions when trading resumes after the weekend.