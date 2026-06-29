BMA Seizes Explosive Cables Hidden in Rice at Beitbridge Border

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has intercepted explosive cables worth an estimated R100,000 that were concealed inside the luggage of a Malawian man travelling on an Interlink bus at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

The suspect was stopped during a routine inspection after border officials identified suspicious luggage on a bus travelling from Malawi. A closer examination revealed explosive cables hidden inside a bag of rice. The man was arrested and later detained at the Musina Police Station in Limpopo while investigations continue.

Border officials praised for preventing potential security threat

BMA Acting Commissioner, retired Major-General David Chilembe, praised the border guards for their alertness and professionalism, saying the successful interception reflects their commitment to protecting South Africa's borders. He said the seizure demonstrates the Authority's determination to prevent the movement of prohibited and dangerous goods through the country's ports of entry and to safeguard public safety. Following the discovery, the South African Police Service Bomb Disposal Unit and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) were called to the scene to secure the explosives and begin further investigations.

Authorities investigate possible criminal network

Investigators are working to establish where the explosive cables originated, their intended destination and whether organised criminal groups were involved in transporting the explosives. The Border Management Authority said it will continue working closely with law enforcement agencies to combat transnational organised crime and ensure that offenders are brought to justice.

The Authority also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening border security through intelligence-led operations, advanced risk profiling and closer cooperation with partner agencies to prevent the illegal movement of explosives, firearms, drugs and other contraband into and out of South Africa.