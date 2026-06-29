Centre, States Unite to Accelerate Rural Development

The second day of the two-day Rashtriya Gramin Vikas Sammelan, themed 'Gramodaya Se Rashtrodaya', concluded in New Delhi with the Centre and States agreeing on a stronger roadmap to transform rural India. Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan led detailed discussions with Rural Development Ministers from 29 States and Union Territories, focusing on improving the implementation of rural welfare programmes and advancing the vision of 'Viksit Gram – Viksit Bharat'.

Held at the Pusa Campus, the conference brought together policymakers, senior officials and state representatives to review key rural development schemes, exchange successful governance models and strengthen coordination between the Centre and States. The gathering marked the first time that Rural Development Ministers from 29 States and Union Territories met exclusively to discuss the future of rural development on a common platform.

Villages at the Centre of India's Development Vision

Addressing the conference, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said villages represent the strength, identity and soul of India, adding that the country's aspiration of becoming a developed nation by 2047 cannot be achieved unless rural communities become economically strong and self-reliant.

He said investments in rural infrastructure, employment, livelihoods and public services directly contribute to national growth, making village development the foundation of India's economic and social progress. The conference reflected the spirit of cooperative federalism, with representatives from different political backgrounds working together to improve governance and accelerate development in rural areas. Among those attending were Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Rural Development Ministers from several states and senior government officials.

New Employment Scheme and Women's Empowerment Initiatives

The Union Minister announced that the Viksit Bharat – VB-GRAM-G scheme will be rolled out nationwide from July 1, replacing the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). He informed the gathering that an interim allocation of ₹95,682 crore has already been approved for implementing the new programme and urged states to complete procedural requirements promptly to ensure uninterrupted benefits for rural households.

The conference also witnessed the launch of the Lakhpati Didi Dashboard and SHE LEAPS (Self Help Entrepreneur – Livelihoods and Enterprise Application for Prosperity and Sustainability), a digital platform created for women associated with Self-Help Groups.

Chouhan said the government's target has now been expanded from creating three crore to six crore Lakhpati Didis, supported by a roadmap to facilitate ₹10 lakh crore in bank linkages over the next five years. He said the initiative will strengthen women's financial inclusion, encourage entrepreneurship and create sustainable livelihood opportunities across rural India.

Stronger Implementation and Rural Infrastructure

The Minister called on state governments to improve the execution of rural development programmes by ensuring the timely release of state funds, filling vacant positions and reducing frequent transfers of officials responsible for implementing schemes. He suggested that officers handling key rural development programmes should ideally remain in their posts for two to three years to ensure continuity and accountability.

He also emphasised wider public awareness campaigns so eligible families are fully informed about government schemes, while calling for stronger social audits and greater use of artificial intelligence-based monitoring systems to improve transparency and service delivery.

Reviewing flagship programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, Chouhan praised states that had shown strong performance while urging others to speed up implementation. He directed officials to prioritise land allocation for eligible landless beneficiaries under the rural housing scheme and resolve pending housing cases without delay.

The Minister also encouraged states to adopt successful models implemented in Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, including community-based enterprises, innovative marketing systems and household livelihood credit programmes. He assured states that the Ministry would work with the Union Cabinet and the Ministry of Finance to simplify rules wherever practical difficulties hinder implementation.

Expressing concern over the possibility of below-normal rainfall, Chouhan advised 14 states to strengthen water conservation structures and prepare additional rural employment opportunities if required. He stressed that coordinated action between the Centre, States, Panchayats and citizens remains the key to building stronger villages and achieving inclusive rural development.

The conference concluded with the felicitation of winners of the VB-GRAM-G logo design, quiz and digital content competitions, alongside the release of several publications showcasing innovative ideas and successful practices in rural development, reinforcing the government's focus on encouraging innovation and recognising young talent.