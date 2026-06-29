India Sets Bold Vision with New Rural Employment Mission

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced extensive discussions for implementing the Viksit Bharat-Employment and Livelihood Guarantee Mission. The initiative guarantees no rural laborer will remain jobless even for an hour as stakeholders strategize its successful grassroots launch on July 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 22:11 IST
India Sets Bold Vision with New Rural Employment Mission
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant policy move, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan revealed detailed discussions with state officials and Rural Development Ministers on the upcoming Viksit Bharat-Employment and Livelihood Guarantee Mission (Rural). Chouhan emphasized that the mission aims to ensure continuous employment for rural laborers, marking a step towards eradicating unemployment.

During a press briefing in Delhi, Chouhan confirmed the mission's launch on July 1, highlighting the collective efforts of stakeholders to reinforce its grassroots implementation. He expressed satisfaction over the comprehensive deliberations aimed at effective delivery of employment opportunities, asserting that no laborer should remain without work even for an hour.

The mission, replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with a 125-day employment guarantee, was passed in 2025. It drew criticism from the Opposition for altering funding dynamics and removing Gandhi's name. Yet, as Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya noted, BJP's "double-engine" governments are confident in accelerating development towards a "Developed India."

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