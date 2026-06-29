India Sets Bold Vision with New Rural Employment Mission

In a significant policy move, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan revealed detailed discussions with state officials and Rural Development Ministers on the upcoming Viksit Bharat-Employment and Livelihood Guarantee Mission (Rural). Chouhan emphasized that the mission aims to ensure continuous employment for rural laborers, marking a step towards eradicating unemployment.

During a press briefing in Delhi, Chouhan confirmed the mission's launch on July 1, highlighting the collective efforts of stakeholders to reinforce its grassroots implementation. He expressed satisfaction over the comprehensive deliberations aimed at effective delivery of employment opportunities, asserting that no laborer should remain without work even for an hour.

The mission, replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with a 125-day employment guarantee, was passed in 2025. It drew criticism from the Opposition for altering funding dynamics and removing Gandhi's name. Yet, as Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya noted, BJP's "double-engine" governments are confident in accelerating development towards a "Developed India."