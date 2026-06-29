Supreme Court Upholds Mail-In Ballot Extensions Amidst Political Tensions

The Us Supreme Court Backed On Monday State Laws That Allow Mailin Ballots Received After Election Day To Be Counted

The U.S. Supreme Court, on Monday, endorsed state laws permitting mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted even if received later. The 5-4 ruling upholds Mississippi's five-day grace period, opposing a Republican challenge supported by President Trump.

The decision preserves absentee voting measures for specific voter categories and aligns with practices in other states. The ruling faced dissent from four conservative justices, warning of potential risks to election confidence.

Trump criticized the decision, urging Congress to pass the SAVE America Act to impose stricter voting requirements. The ruling reflects ongoing debates over voting regulations and the balance of voter accessibility and election security.