Supreme Court Upholds Mail-In Ballot Extensions Amidst Political Tensions

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld state laws allowing mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day but received later to be counted, reinforcing Mississippi's five-day grace period policy. This decision, opposed by President Trump, protects voter rights amidst concerns over election integrity and aims to address issues faced by specific voter groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Backed On Monday State Laws That Allow Mailin Ballots Received After Election Day To Be Counted | Updated: 29-06-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 23:48 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Mail-In Ballot Extensions Amidst Political Tensions
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The U.S. Supreme Court, on Monday, endorsed state laws permitting mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted even if received later. The 5-4 ruling upholds Mississippi's five-day grace period, opposing a Republican challenge supported by President Trump.

The decision preserves absentee voting measures for specific voter categories and aligns with practices in other states. The ruling faced dissent from four conservative justices, warning of potential risks to election confidence.

Trump criticized the decision, urging Congress to pass the SAVE America Act to impose stricter voting requirements. The ruling reflects ongoing debates over voting regulations and the balance of voter accessibility and election security.

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